Harbaugh Updates Chase Winovich's Injury Post-Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The prime directive for Michigan’s game against Indiana was two-fold: win (obviously) and escape with no injuries.

Well, while the former went as planned, the latter? Not so much.

Thankfully, Shea Patterson and most of the offense remains healthy (though Juwann Bushell-Beatty didn’t play due to an injury sustained at Rutgers), but on the defensive side of the ball, the player everyone wanted to see remain healthy — perhaps more than most — was senior defensive end Chase Winovich.

But, in the second-half of the Wolverines back-and-forth with the Hoosiers, a cheap shot by Indiana had the fifth-year Michigan player heading for the locker room.

@SimonStepaniak you are trash stop hitting my Michigan guy after the play @Chase_Winovich @kwitypaye_1 pic.twitter.com/wLzLppAwY7 — Michael L Theisen (@Mikey_Mike_27) November 17, 2018

As we reported on Twitter during the game, Winovich’s parents were escorted from the stands to the tunnel — never a good sign. However, after the game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was a little more optimistic about Winovich’s prognosis.

“Things are progressing well with Chase,” Harbaugh said. “X-rays were negative here at the stadium and took him to the hospital as well for further tests – cat scan, etc. And those came out negative as well. So, I think we’re in a good place there.”

The head coach wouldn’t disclose what body part was actually injured on the play, but he did reiterate that unlike some earlier reports, Winovich did not break any bones.

“Just to tell you that the X-rays were negative and the cat scan was negative as well,” Harbaugh said. “Won’t go into what body part it was.”

Michigan, of course, finishes out the regular season on Saturday, as the Wolverines head to Columbus to take on arch rival Ohio State at The Horseshoe. The game is set for 12PM EST.