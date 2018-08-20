We’ve heard a lot of talk about how much of a difference Michigan strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert has made this offseason, and while we haven’t seen the results on the field just yet, we can now see his handiwork right in front of our very eyes.

Michigan third-year linebacker Devin Bush Jr. was mentioned by head coach Jim Harbaugh last week as “one of the fastest linebackers I’ve ever been around or seen.” Well, it turns out there’s a significant weight gain that comes along with that.

Posting to his personal Instagram account, Bush showed off his progress from January 2018 to July, where he went from 225-pounds to 240 in a mere matter of 7 months.

🦍 A post shared by Devin Bush Il🙏 (@dbush_10) on Aug 20, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

If that increases his contact courage out on the playing field beyond where it already was, opposing offensive players might be of mind to stay out of his way. At all costs.